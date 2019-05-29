News 2 Know: Shooting suspect kills self, fake agents attempt to enter home and more

Wednesday is almost over.

Today was National Paperclip Day. The paperclip that we are all familiar with was first put into production in the 1870s, and it really hasn't changed very much since then. According to The Atlantic, Americans bought about 11 billion paperclips in 2011. That's about 35 paperclips for every person.

Tonight's Weather ⛅

Wednesday ended with warm temperatures. Strong storms are possible Thursday as a front stalls while trying to move through the Houston area. A cold front that is causing severe weather in the Dallas area this afternoon will slide southeast into the region by early Thursday. The best chance for rain is early in the day. The highest chance of severe weather will be northwest of Houston. Some storms could contain hail and gusty winds.

Liberty County shootings

The man who authorities said was responsible for a deadly shooting Wednesday in Liberty County that was followed by a shootout that injured a deputy killed himself after he was found hiding under a boat, officials said. Read more >

Pavol Vido, the man accused of shooting three people at a plumbing business in Liberty County on Wednesday, killed himself, authorities said. Read more >

Authorities are giving credit to a dog for finding a man who was being sought in connection with a pair of shootings -- one at a plumbing shop near Cleveland and the other in the parking lot of a veterinary clinic when he sparked an hourslong manhunt in Liberty County. Read more >

Deputy Richard E. Whitten with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office was shot and injured while confronting a suspect in Cleveland on Wednesday. Read more >

Fake agents attempt to enter home

Pearland police said two men attempted to get inside a home by impersonating Drug Enforcement Agency agents Tuesday. Read more >

Massage injury

A fractured rib has landed Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Injured List, the team announced Wednesday. Read more >

Lawyer requests withdrawal

The hired attorney for Derion Vence filed a motion Wednesday seeking to withdraw as Vence's legal counsel, according to court records. Read more >

On This Day

In 1942, Bing Crosby recorded "White Christmas." It went on to become the world's best-selling single with an estimated 100 million copies sold.

