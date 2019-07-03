News 2 Know: Search on for toddler's killers, parasitic worm found in Pearland and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Toddler killed, father shot during attempted robbery in Spring

A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during what the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling an "apparent home invasion robbery" in Spring.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Trailing Vine Road and Stepinwolf Lane.

Parasitic worm found in Pearland backyard

The Texas Invasive Species Institute confirmed that the New Guinea Flatworm has invaded a Pearland family's backyard, and warned her that the worm can carry the rat lungworm parasite.

Some marijuana cases in Harris County won’t be prosecuted

The Harris County district attorney's office said Tuesday it will not accept some marijuana possession charges due to a new state law regarding hemp.

KPRC2 reported last week about how Texas House Bill 1325 is forcing some Texas district attorneys to dismiss marijuana cases.

Funeral to be held today for 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez

A funeral for first responder Luis Alvarez will be held Wednesday, just days after his powerful congressional testimony on compensating individuals with health problems related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Alvarez, 53, died Saturday from complications of cancer linked to the time he spent with other first responders at Ground Zero.

Teen flying alone put on wrong out-of-country flight

Two North Carolina parents were left in a panic after their 14-year-old son was put on a plane to the wrong country.

Brenda and Christer Berg's 14-year-old son was flying to visit his grandparents in Sweden, but because of his age and the fact that he was flying alone, United Airlines required him to fly in the unaccompanied minor program.

On this day

In 1928, John Logie Baird demonstrated the first color television transmission in London.

