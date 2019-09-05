News 2 Know: Search continues for missing Kemah employee, 2 HPD officers hurt in crash & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

It has been a hot week, and the pattern is expected to continue. Temperatures are expected to get into the high 90s, and we could see record-breaking heat for Friday and Saturday. The hot temperatures continue into the weekend, with no rain relief. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Charges upgraded for couple arrested in connection with death of 10-week-old daughter

A couple charged in connection with the death of their 10-week old daughter was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

2 HPD officers injured in crash while chasing group involved in ATM theft, police say

Two Houston police officers are recovering after a crash in west Harris County.

Search continues for Kemah Boardwalk employee who jumped in water to help kayaker

Rescuers are still searching the waters near Galveston Bay for a worker who jumped into the water from the Kemah Boardwalk.

Officials search home of private gun seller believed to have sold weapon to Odessa shooting suspect

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned from federal law enforcement sources that investigators served a search warrant at the Midland-Odessa area at the home of the private gun seller who sold the weapons used by Seth Ator.

All of Houston's liquidation warehouses where you can score stuff for cheap

Name-brand, brand-new products on deep discount. We've told you about several liquidation warehouses in Houston, but one of the businesses is changing up its business model.

Man broke into Taylor Swift's home, took off shoes to be 'polite,' police say

Police say a man who broke into Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.

On this day: In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas.

