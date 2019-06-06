News 2 Know: Remembering D-Day, Maleah Davis update and more

Good morning. It's Thursday, and it's also the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You'll find more coverage of today's observances below.

Today's Weather

After some scattered storms this morning, we'll warm up into the 90s this afternoon. A second wave of stronger storms is expected this evening. Check Eric's complete forecast for more info.

Remembering D-Day

National Archives and Records Administration 1944: In an operation commonly known as D-Day, nearly 160,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Normandy in France, launching the invasion of German-occupied western Europe during World War II. The Battle of Normandy, as the bigger Allied…

Today marks 75 years since the Allied invasion of France, which turned the tide of World War II. As many as 10,000 troops from the United States, France, Britain, Canada, Australia and more countries died during what is still considered one of the largest military operations ever undertaken.

Leaders from around the world gathered in Normandy, France, this morning to honor the people who gave their lives to liberate Europe from Hitler.

Here's a closer look at today's events and a look back at the sacrifice of so many.

Maleah Davis

SLPD/HPD Maleah Davis (left) and her stepfather Darion Vence (right) are seen in these undated photos released by authorities.

Investigators have obtained the cellphone records of Maleah Davis’ stepfather, according to court records. Read more

Deadly crash

Brittany Jeffers/KPRC Emergency vehicles block an exit ramp after a cyclist was hit and killed on the North Freeway in Houston on June 6, 2019.

A cyclist was hit and killed Thursday while exiting a freeway in north Harris County, authorities said. Read more

Father's Day gift?

Brisket U

Are you a BBQ king? The master of your grill? Or do your attempts at grilling sometimes end in flames? Read more

