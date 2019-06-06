News 2 Know: Remembering D-Day, Maleah Davis update and more

Good morning. It's Thursday, and it's also the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You'll find more coverage of today's observances below.
Today's Weather
After some scattered storms this morning, we'll warm up into the 90s this afternoon. A second wave of stronger storms is expected this evening. Check Eric's complete forecast for more info.
Remembering D-Day
Today marks 75 years since the Allied invasion of France, which turned the tide of World War II. As many as 10,000 troops from the United States, France, Britain, Canada, Australia and more countries died during what is still considered one of the largest military operations ever undertaken.
Leaders from around the world gathered in Normandy, France, this morning to honor the people who gave their lives to liberate Europe from Hitler.
Here's a closer look at today's events and a look back at the sacrifice of so many.
Maleah Davis
Investigators obtain phone records of Maleah Davis' stepfather
Investigators have obtained the cellphone records of Maleah Davis’ stepfather, according to court records. Read more
Deadly crash
Cyclist hit, killed while exiting North Freeway, sheriff says
A cyclist was hit and killed Thursday while exiting a freeway in north Harris County, authorities said. Read more
