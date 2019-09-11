News 2 Know: Remembering 9/11 attacks, mother of child found in closet speaks to KPRC and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Today, the nation is coming together to remember the terrorist attack that changed the country 18 years ago. The 9/11 attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

Let's start the day with a check on the forecast and this morning's top headlines.

Today's weather

Expect a wet Wednesday. Rain is moving into the Houston area and will linger around through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s. Check Britta's forecast for all the details.

EXCLUSIVE: Mother says boyfriend wanted to flee to Mexico after hiding girl's body in closet

Five-year-old Sierra Patino was "everything" to Priscilla Torres, she said from the Harris County jail in an exclusive interview.

Man found after video of dog being punched, kicked sparks cruelty investigation

Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a man was seen stepping on a dog and punching on the dog at an apartment complex.

Authorities seize 24 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop in Montgomery County

Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Montgomery Co A traffic stop ended in a massive drug bust in Montgomery County.

Teachers apply lesson of 9/11 to students who didn't live through it

Kids not alive on 9/11 are learning about the attacks and seeing images from that day in school.

On this day: In 2001, American experienced an attack that left thousands dead and wounded. The nation recovered, but the horrific attack left a scar on America that altered life forever.

