News 2 Know: Preps underway for potential flooding, flash flood watch issued for Houston-area & more

Weather

KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf that is expected to bring heavy rain this week. The rain has started to move through and is expected tho continue through Thursday. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Flash flood watch issued for Houston area ahead of incoming storms, heavy rain

KPRC

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to produce periods of heavy rain across Southeast Texas this week.

Officials issue warnings, start preparing ahead of potential flood threat

KPRC City officials are getting ready for heavy rains expected to move through the area.

Once again, Southeast Texas is preparing for another major rainfall event that has the potential to produce major flooding across the region.

VIDEO: Father shoves 7th-grade student who had altercation with his son

The mother of a seventh-grader said she filed a police report after a video surfaced of another parent pushing her son.

Houston Police Officers' Union reacts after Alabama police officer killed on duty

Copyright 2019 CNN Tuscaloosa, Alabama Police Officer Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty.

An Alabama police officer was killed in the line of duty Monday night, the city of Tuscaloosa said.

5 things we learned from Day 1 of the GM strike

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images United Auto Workers (UAW) members picket at a gate at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Nearly 50,000 General Motors employees across the United States walked out late Sunday night after GM and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement on a new four-year contract.

Can this product really turn your garden hose into a pressure washer?

KPRC We all get grimy driveways, sidewalks, decks and fences. It's nothing a pressure washer can't remove, But those can be pricey and hard to manage.

We all get grimy driveways, sidewalks, decks and fences. It's nothing a pressure washer can't remove, But those can be pricey and hard to manage.

On this day: In 1947, James Forrestal is sworn in as the first Secretary of Defense.

