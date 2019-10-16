News 2 Know: Possible washout, excited fans & everything else you need to know about the Astros

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Weather

The morning commute was a messy one as a front moved through the Houston area. Storms brought quick downpours across the area making for some slick roads. Temperatures started on the warm side but are expected to cool into the low 70s and upper 60s after the front passes through. Check Justin's full forecast here.

All about Astros

Could ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees be rained out?

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images The tarp is seen on the field during a rain delay of a game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2018, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As Houston anticipates another cold front surging through the area Tuesday night, the northerly end of the same weather system will be plowing through New York City and Yankee Stadium just as Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is supposed to start.

Astros fans in New York celebrate after Game 3 win

Houston fans celebrated in New York after the Astros beat the Yankees in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Astros superfan shows off his ultimate Astros motorcycle

KPRC Joey Cox's family has been Astros fans for generations. Cox's motorcycle is just a reflection of the love he and his family has for their home team.

Fans are ready for the Astros to potentially win the World Series--again. However, there are some fans who stick out for their intense love for Houston's baseball team. One superfan decided to deck out his motorcycle with the Astros.

Laredo teen with cancer reacts after Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to him

A Laredo teen who has cancer and is in a Houston hospital said having Carlos Correa dedicate Sunday's home run to him was a magical moment.

Paramedic struck by foul ball at Astros game released from hospital

The paramedic who was struck in the head Sunday by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park was released from a hospital Tuesday.

