News 2 Know: Police chase U-Haul, evicted sisters living on porch and more

Today’s weather

It’ll be another hot day, but there’s also a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm today as a cold front is stalling out in the region. Check Britta's forecast for all the details.

Tropical Storm Dorian is headed for Puerto Rico and looks to be a Category 2 hurricane by the time it nears the East Coast. Tropical Storm Erin formed between the U.S. and Bermuda yesterday. It doesn’t pose any threat to the U.S. Get all the details in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Man arrested after high-speed chase in U-Haul truck

KPRC One man is in custody after authorities said he stole a U-Haul truck before leading them on a chase through northwest Harris County.

One man is in custody after authorities said he stole a U-Haul truck before leading them on a chase through northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near West Road.

Sisters living on porch of home after being evicted

Two sisters are living on the front yard of a rental property in Oak Forest after they were evicted from the home for not paying rent. The landlord moved all their belongings outside, but the women haven't left and some neighbors say it's an eyesore.

Verlander ejected after heated argument with umpire

Getty Images HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts after being ejected in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on August 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston's Justin Verlander was bracing for a pitcher's duel as he prepared to face former teammate Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. The game turned out quite differently than Verlander had imagined.

23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico

Alor Noticias An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 23 people and injured 13 late Tuesday.

An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 23 people and injured 13 late Tuesday. The attackers started a fire that ripped through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men. There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured.

On this day: In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

