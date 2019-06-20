News

News 2 Know: Photos of Maleah's casket, restaurant responds to KPRC2 report and more

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

Today is Juneteenth -- the anniversary of the day in 1865 when federal troops landed in Galveston with news that slaves had been freed two years earlier. There are a number of events happening to mark the anniversary, and we’ve put together a list of them here.

Weather

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were in the low and mid-90s. We're likely to have a heat advisory Thursday. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s. Rain chances return this weekend. Click here for Frank's full forecast.

Casket photos

Photo: Instagram/Craig Davis

Maleah Davis' casket photos shared by her father

Maleah Davis' father shared photos of her casket for her funeral this weekend.

Restaurant response

Locatelli's responds to KPRC2 report: Here's why and how we covered the story

Locatelli’s restaurant is responding to a KPRC Channel 2 News report from June 14 in which a customer accused the Italian eatery of racially profiling her by arbitrarily enforcing a group tip policy prior to ordering.

Officer-involved shooting

A person was taken into custody after a chase in Southwest Houston on June 19, 2019.

Suspect shot, another in custody after chase in SW Houston, police say

Two people are in custody Wednesday following a chase and officer-involved shooting in Southwest Houston, according to police.

Heights crash

A truck crashed into Carmalita's Cuisine in the Heights on June 19, 2019.

Vehicle slams into Heights restaurant

A vehicle slammed into a restaurant Wednesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

Ambulance takes fire

Police investigate a second scene connected to shots being fired at an ambulance crew near Alief, Texas, on June 19, 2019.

Man 'makes up' story about body in backyard after shooting at ambulance crew, police say

A man opened fire on an ambulance crew Wednesday while they were responding to a call in a neighborhood near Alief, officials said.

On this day

In 1991, Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrendered to police.

