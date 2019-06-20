News 2 Know: Photos of Maleah's casket, restaurant responds to KPRC2 report and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Today is Juneteenth -- the anniversary of the day in 1865 when federal troops landed in Galveston with news that slaves had been freed two years earlier. There are a number of events happening to mark the anniversary, and we’ve put together a list of them here.
Let’s wrap up your Wednesday with a look at the forecast and the top headlines of the day.
Weather
Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were in the low and mid-90s. We're likely to have a heat advisory Thursday. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s. Rain chances return this weekend. Click here for Frank's full forecast.
Casket photos
Maleah Davis' casket photos shared by her father
Maleah Davis' father shared photos of her casket for her funeral this weekend.
Restaurant response
Locatelli's responds to KPRC2 report: Here's why and how we covered the story
Locatelli’s restaurant is responding to a KPRC Channel 2 News report from June 14 in which a customer accused the Italian eatery of racially profiling her by arbitrarily enforcing a group tip policy prior to ordering.
Officer-involved shooting
Suspect shot, another in custody after chase in SW Houston, police say
Two people are in custody Wednesday following a chase and officer-involved shooting in Southwest Houston, according to police.
Heights crash
Vehicle slams into Heights restaurant
A vehicle slammed into a restaurant Wednesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.
Ambulance takes fire
Man 'makes up' story about body in backyard after shooting at ambulance crew, police say
A man opened fire on an ambulance crew Wednesday while they were responding to a call in a neighborhood near Alief, officials said.
On this day
In 1991, Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrendered to police.
