News 2 Know: Photos of Maleah's casket, restaurant responds to KPRC2 report and more

Today is Juneteenth -- the anniversary of the day in 1865 when federal troops landed in Galveston with news that slaves had been freed two years earlier. There are a number of events happening to mark the anniversary, and we’ve put together a list of them here.

Weather

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were in the low and mid-90s. We're likely to have a heat advisory Thursday. Evening temperatures will fall through the 80s. Rain chances return this weekend. Click here for Frank's full forecast.

Casket photos

Instagram/Craig Davis Photo: Instagram/Craig Davis

Maleah Davis' father shared photos of her casket for her funeral this weekend.

Restaurant response

KPRC2

Locatelli’s restaurant is responding to a KPRC Channel 2 News report from June 14 in which a customer accused the Italian eatery of racially profiling her by arbitrarily enforcing a group tip policy prior to ordering.

Officer-involved shooting

KPRC2 A person was taken into custody after a chase in Southwest Houston on June 19, 2019.

Two people are in custody Wednesday following a chase and officer-involved shooting in Southwest Houston, according to police.

Heights crash

KPRC2 A truck crashed into Carmalita's Cuisine in the Heights on June 19, 2019.

A vehicle slammed into a restaurant Wednesday in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

Ambulance takes fire

KPRC Police investigate a second scene connected to shots being fired at an ambulance crew near Alief, Texas, on June 19, 2019.

A man opened fire on an ambulance crew Wednesday while they were responding to a call in a neighborhood near Alief, officials said.

On this day

In 1991, Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrendered to police.

