News 2 Know: Parking spot fight, Grumpy Cat dies, free dental clinic and more

It's finally Friday, and it's also National Bike To Work Day. If you've got plans to pedal your way to work, it should be a fairly nice day for it. Check out your weather forecast below.

Remember, if you're driving around a cyclist in Houston, you must give them no less than 3 feet of space. Trucks are required to give cyclists 6 feet of space when passing them.

Today's Weather ⛅

It'll be a fantastic Friday with a mix of clouds and sun and warm temperatures. However, the KPRC Severe Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Saturday evening as there is a chance of severe weather. Check out Britta's forecast for more.

Maleah Davis latest

The search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis continues. She's was reported missing on May 4, and since then teams of people have searched many locations in the Houston area in an effort to find her. Here's a roundup of what happened Thursday. Remember, we've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.

Parking Spot Fight

KPRC A fight over a parking spot ended with a man in the hospital after he was purposefully run over, police said.

Santa Fe Shooting: One Year Later

As the one-year mark of the Santa Fe High School shooing approaches, events are ramping up in the community to remember those whose lives were lost and others forever changed that day. Read more

Thanks For The Frowns

YouTube

Grumpy Cat’s family posted a note on Twitter saying the cat passed away Tuesday from a urinary tract infection. Read more

Free Dental Clinic

KPRC If you're in desperate need of dental care but haven't been able to afford it, Friday is your lucky day.

Freebie Friday

Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend. Read more

On This Day

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

