News 2 Know: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Atascocita High School students killed in violent suspected drunken driving crash identified
Alcohol and speed are to blame for the crash the led to the death two Atascocita High School students Wednesday in northeast Harris County, authorities said.
President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star smashed to pieces
President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed by a man with a pickax early Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles police officer Ray Brown.
Single winning $522 Mega Millions ticket sold in California; $3 million ticket hits in Texas
For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.
A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.
Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2
The Houston Astros debated whether to have Tony Kemp bunt or swing away in a pressure-packed situation.
Swing away won out. It ignited quite a rally.
10 things you should stop paying for, right now!
With so many offers, recommendations and ads sent to your email and mailbox, a lot of us are making buying decisions without asking the right questions.
Mattress Mack to host prom for those with autism at Gallery Furniture
Mattress Mack is inviting everyone with autism to a special prom Thursday.
