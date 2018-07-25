News 2 Know: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

HOUSTON - Here are a few things to keep you in the know this Wednesday. Here are the headlines you need to watch:

Alcohol and speed are to blame for the crash the led to the death two Atascocita High School students Wednesday in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed by a man with a pickax early Wednesday morning, according to Los Angeles police officer Ray Brown.

KCAL/KCBS via CNN President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed on July 25, 2018.

For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.

The Houston Astros debated whether to have Tony Kemp bunt or swing away in a pressure-packed situation.

Swing away won out. It ignited quite a rally.

DENVER, CO - JULY 24: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates his three run home run with third base coach Gary Pettis in the 10th inning against the Colorado Rockies during interleague play at Coors Field on July 24, 2018 in…

With so many offers, recommendations and ads sent to your email and mailbox, a lot of us are making buying decisions without asking the right questions.

Mattress Mack is inviting everyone with autism to a special prom Thursday.

