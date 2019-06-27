News 2 Know: Officer indicted, Mattress Mack released from hospital and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Austin County saw heavy thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. The rain diminished with sunset and we're in store for a fairly quiet night. On Thursday, there's just a 20% chance of showers with a low of 74 and high of 92. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Girl injured by foul ball at Astros game suffered 'serious head injury,' attorney says

The family of a 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball at an Astros game last month has retained an attorney "to consult with them concerning the incident and the child’s medical condition."

~~~

HPD officer indicted, accused of kneeing suspect in face during November 2017 arrest

A Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston police officer over a November 2017 incident involving the arrest of a man wanted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance; cocaine.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale released from hospital after stroke scare

A Houston icon admitted himself to a hospital Tuesday after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.

1 killed in crash involving CenterPoint Energy truck in Greenspoint, officials say

One person was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy delivered his “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin. It became one of the best-known speeches of the Cold War.

