News 2 Know: Officer busted in prostitution sting, teen accused of stabbing father to death and more

Thursday's almost over. Fifty years ago today, the crew of Apollo 11 was closing in on their rendezvous with history. In just 48 hours, Neil Armstrong would go down in history as the first man to ever walk on the moon.

We’ve been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing all week. Last night, we aired our hour-long special that focuses not just on the journey but also Houston’s role in the historic mission. You can watch it on-demand at Click2Houston.com/Apollo.

Now, let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

----------

Weather

Highs got to 96F this afternoon with triple-digit heat indexes. As we head into the evening, no rain is on the radar and temps are still in the low-90s. We'll slowly sink through the 80s with plenty of humidity, so grin and bear that outdoor dining tonight. Tomorrow starts with 78F goes to 90F by noon and tops out in the mid-90s again with just a 10% rain chance. The weekend ahead doesn't offer much change but perhaps a better sea breeze shower chance by Sunday. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Officer busted in prostitution sting

KPRC 2 The mug shot of Danny Van Le, who was arrested during a prostitution sting in Fort Bend County on July 16, 2018, according to authorities.

HPD officer relieved of duty after being busted in prostitution sting, officials say

A Houston Police Department officer was relieved of duty after he was busted in a prostitution sting, according to authorities.

Teen accused of stabbing father to death

HPD Carlos Raushawn Cacho is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on July 18, 2019.

Teen washed knife in kitchen sink after stabbing his father to death, prosecutors say

A teenager has been arrested after police said he confessed to stabbing his father to death in their west Houston apartment.

Drive-thru booze

Pexels photo

Texas drive-thru booze: What to know and where to get it

It is very easy to crave an icy and sweet alcoholic beverage while sweating in the car due to hundred-degree July and August temperatures.

Stealing from inmates

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Mayra Gallegos-Balderas

Ex-correctional officer charged with theft, accused of stealing from inmates

A correctional officer who worked in the Liberty County Jail is in trouble with the law herself after authorities say she stole money from people while they were in the jail.

Toys-R-Us comeback?

Tru Kids Brands/b8ta The design of the new Toys R Us stores is seen in this artist's rendering provided by Tru Kids Brands on July 18, 2019.

Toys R Us makes small comeback with 2 stores including 1 in Houston

The first two new Toys R Us stores will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.

On this day

KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images via CNN North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

In 2012, Kim Jong-Un is officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

----------

