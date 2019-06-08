News 2 Know: Off-duty officer robbed, Deer Park child care facilities targeted and more

Hello from Click2Houston.com!

Tonight's (and this weekend's) weather

Friday is a warm date night as temperatures will fall through the 80s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday lows fall to the low 70s but it warms up quickly with a hot, dry west wind. Highs Saturday to 96 and Sunday to 98 with feels-like temperatures in the 103-105 range.

Check out Frank's forecast here for more.

Off-duty officer robbed

An off-duty Houston police officer was robbed Friday, according to police. Read more >

Parents targeted

KPRC2 Police said this woman is a suspect in a rash of vehicle burglaries at Deer Park child care facilities.

Sue Bujan owns Kids Kountry Learning Center. Read more >

New Texas laws

KPRC2 Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sat down with KPRC2's Phil Archer on June 7, 2019, to discuss the major changes to Texas laws in 2019.

This session of the Texas Legislature was much more productive than the last, which was characterized by partisan bickering. Read more >

Moving on

KPRC2 Brian Gaine

Brian Gaine was relieved of his duties with the Texans on Friday, according to Cal McNair. Read more >

Heat wave

joe Raedle/Getty Images

Break out the tank tops, water bottles and sunscreen. This weekend is going to be a hot one in the Houston area. Read more >

On this day

In 1965, the Supreme Court decided Griswold v. Connecticut, which effectively legalized the use of contraception by married couples.

