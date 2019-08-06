News 2 Know: Murder charges, viral photo of Galveston police and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 6.

It’s also National Root Beer Float Day. Trust me, one of those will sound very tasty when you read the forecast for the next few days.

Speaking of weather, let’s get your morning started with it.

Today’s weather

Rain chances are slim but consider yourself lucky if you get one of those widely scattered showers today. It will be last day of a decent shot at rain for a while. High pressure builds in tomorrow and the heat will get turned up as a result. We’re talking about 100-degree weather next week. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Murder charge filed against man sought in pregnant 19-year-old’s death

Family members/HPD The man wanted in connection with the death of a pregnant woman has been officially charged.

Justin Herron, 31, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Patra Perkins, who was eight months pregnant with his unborn child, according to family members.

Read more

What’s this photo about? Galveston mounted officers seen leading handcuffed man by rope

The family of a handcuffed man seen in viral photos being escorted by mounted Galveston police officers using a rope is “appalled,” the family's attorney said.

Read more

Trump to visit El Paso and Dayton after mass shootings

Getty Images Jessica (L) and Kalani Windham leave flowers and a candle outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

President Donald Trump will visit El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the coming days, following mass shootings in the cities over the weekend, the White House confirmed on Monday.

Read more

Jury deliberations continue today at David Temple retrial

KPRC David Temple listens to closing arguments during his retrial in Houston on Aug. 5, 2019.

The jury at the retrial of David Temple couldn’t reach a decision Monday, so deliberations will continue Tuesday. Temple is accused of killing his pregnant wife in 1999.

Read more

On this day

Yoichi Okamoto via Wikimedia Commons President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, outlawing discriminatory voting practices based on race or color. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and other civil rights leaders.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act which prohibits voting discrimination against minorities.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.