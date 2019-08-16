News 2 Know: Mother charged in child's death, reward increases in Baytown man's death and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Aug. 15.

Weather

Most areas stayed in the mid-90s on Thursday afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms moved through as well. The isolated storms were gone by sunset. A quiet night is expected with mostly clear skies and morning lows in the mid to upper-70s. Check Justin's full forecast here.

Mother of toddler who died after being hit by car has been charged

KPRC/HPD The mother of a toddler has been charged in connection with his death, police said.

Reward increased to $25K in Baytown man's shooting death

KPRC2 Sam Wingate

The search for 84-year old Sam Wingate’s killer continues a year after he was shot and killed.

Deadly drug deal: Teen accused of shocking man with Taser before fatal shooting

KPRC2 The mug shot of William "Ziggy" Underwood, who is charged with murder.

A 17-year-old who is charged with murder faced a judge last Friday.

Vehicle appears split in half after Montgomery County crash that killed 1

Greg Brumbaugh Three vehicles are seen mangled after a crash near Pinehurst, Texas, on Aug. 15, 2019.

Pictures from the scene of a fatal crash in Montgomery County showed one of the vehicles appeared to have been split in half.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashes on Tennessee airport runway, sister says

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee.

HISD gets 'B' grade in annual TEA report; 21 schools get 'F' grade

KPRC2/Click2Houston.com

The Houston Independent School District has received a “B” grade on the Texas Education Agency’s annual accountability report.

On this day

In 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It would be released nationwide 10 days later.

