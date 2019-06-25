News 2 Know: More storms, police investigate park flashing case and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Tuesday, and it’s also National Catfish Day. Did you know that catfish, named for their prominent barbels that resemble cat whiskers, are nocturnal and don’t have scales? They’re also among the most consumed fish in the U.S.

Now, let’s get your day started with a check on the forecast.

Today’s weather

Look for another dreary start to the day with showers and storms possible pretty much the entire day. Stronger storms are expected by the evening commute, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the radar all day. Check Britta’s full forecast for more.

Man seen on video touching himself at park

Harris County deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera touching himself inappropriately at a park in Mission Bend Estates on Monday.

Alexis Campbell had just finished her jog and stopped at the park to stretch and do other exercises when she realized what was happening.

Man struck, killed while trying to cross highway

KPRC A Whataburger employee heading home from work is cooperating after police said he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross a highway in northwest Harris County.

Police said a man believed to be in his early 30s was crossing Highway 249 near Bammel North Houston around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck.

Iranian president says White House is ‘suffering mental disability’

Michael Gruber/Getty Images Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the White House is "suffering from mental disability" and behaving as "no sane person," in the wake of new sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump earlier this week which an Iranian spokesman said have closed the "channel of diplomacy forever."

The fresh sanctions -- partly in retaliation over the downing of a US drone last week -- target Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several other high-ranking officials.

Is it worth it? Bionic Trimmer put to the test

KPRC Heavy equipment, tangled extension cords and messy fuel canisters can make yard work a difficult, backbreaking chore. The Bionic Trimmer claims to take the hassle out of it.

The trimmer needs no gas. You just plug it in to charge it. When you're ready to trim, unplug the charger and the trimmer is cordless. The Bionic Trimmer uses standard zip ties instead of a string.

On this day

Ansel Adams via Wikimedia Commons 1936: The federal government assumes control of the newly completed Boulder Dam, now known as the Hoover Dam, in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the border between Arizona and Nevada.

In 1929, President Herbert Hoover authorized the building of the Boulder Day, which would later be named the Hoover Dam.

