News 2 Know: Mistrial declared in Temple's retrial, witness recalls deadly freeway shooting and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Friday was also National Book Lovers Day!
Let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.
Weather
It has been triple-digits two days in a row with feels like temps from 106 to 110 on Friday. The heat advisory has been extended through Saturday night and likely will be again Sunday as little change is expected. This evening, skies remain clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 90s until sundown, around 8 p.m., and then slowly falling into the 80s for an overnight low of 82. Tomorrow, more sunshine with a high of 100. Ditto for Sunday and Monday! Check Frank's full forecast here.
'I thought it was road rage': Witness recalls deadly rush-hour shooting on East Freeway
A new video shows the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the East Freeway during rush-hour traffic Thursday evening.
Judge declares mistrial in David Temple's sentencing phase
The judge presiding over the murder trial of David Temple declared a mistrial Friday for the sentencing phase because of a hung jury.
'I didn't care if I drowned': Rescuer recalls harrowing effort to save boy
Veronika Alvarez, 23, went back to Sylvan Beach Park on Friday morning to put out flowers near the water where three siblings drowned late Thursday.
Man charged with arson, accused of setting fire at Lakewood Church
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old man who is accused of setting a fire outside Lakewood Church last month.
4 Houston traffic trouble spots to avoid this weekend
Traffic in Houston can be challenging, but there are some construction projects going on that can make it even more so.
