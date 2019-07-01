News 2 Know: Missing man found alive, search for man after boating accident and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

You remember all those pop-up afternoon storms we had this weekend? Well, that trend will continue today. Some tropical moisture arrives tomorrow, which will bump up our rain chances. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Missing man found alive at scene of crash

A man who was missing for several days has been found alive inside a wrecked vehicle in a wooded area in The Woodlands, Texas EquuSearch confirmed.

We're thrilled, excited and give thanks to our god for allowing us to have our cousin back," said Cousin Tony Velazquez.

Search for man continues after San Jacinto River boating crash

The search for a missing man is expected to resume Monday after a boating accident on the San Jacinto River left two others injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the San Jacinto River at 18908 Sandridge Court.

Austin’s traffic is more congested than Houston, survey finds

Traffic moves along a freeway in Houston on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

Houston is the second most congested city in Texas as far as traffic is concerned – second only to Austin.

According to the annual TomTom Traffic Index, Houston has a congestion level of 23% while the capital city has a congestion rate of 25%.

Census hiring has started. Here’s how to apply

Paul J. Richard/Getty Images via CNN Census Envelope

They are jobs that come around every 10 years, and they aren’t permanent, but they're still in high demand for people looking for extra income.

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring workers to help with obtaining the most accurate count possible of the population for the 2020 census.

Weekend recap

Here’s a roundup of some of the headlines you may have missed this weekend.

On this day

Library of Congress, LC-DIG-pga-06132 1863: The Battle of Gettysburg begins in Pennsylvania during the American Civil War. Over the three-day battle, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. George Meade defeated attacks by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, putting…

In 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began. The goal was to halt the northward advance of Confederate troops. When it ended two days later with a Union victory, more than 7,000 troops from both sides had been killed.

