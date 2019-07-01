News 2 Know: Missing man found alive, search for man after boating accident and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
It’s Monday, which means we’re kicking off another work week. It’s probably an abbreviated one for a lot of you, since Independence Day is Thursday. Today is also National Postal Worker Day, and goodness knows these men and women need a pat on the back. They’re out in this summer weather to make sure we get our mail. So, thanks to all our postal workers!
Let’s get your day started with a check on the forecast.
Today’s weather
You remember all those pop-up afternoon storms we had this weekend? Well, that trend will continue today. Some tropical moisture arrives tomorrow, which will bump up our rain chances. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.
Missing man found alive at scene of crash
A man who was missing for several days has been found alive inside a wrecked vehicle in a wooded area in The Woodlands, Texas EquuSearch confirmed.
We're thrilled, excited and give thanks to our god for allowing us to have our cousin back," said Cousin Tony Velazquez.
Search for man continues after San Jacinto River boating crash
The search for a missing man is expected to resume Monday after a boating accident on the San Jacinto River left two others injured.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the San Jacinto River at 18908 Sandridge Court.
Austin’s traffic is more congested than Houston, survey finds
Houston is the second most congested city in Texas as far as traffic is concerned – second only to Austin.
According to the annual TomTom Traffic Index, Houston has a congestion level of 23% while the capital city has a congestion rate of 25%.
Census hiring has started. Here’s how to apply
They are jobs that come around every 10 years, and they aren’t permanent, but they're still in high demand for people looking for extra income.
The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring workers to help with obtaining the most accurate count possible of the population for the 2020 census.
Weekend recap
Here’s a roundup of some of the headlines you may have missed this weekend.
- Couples’ mudding trip ends with murder-suicide in Huffman, deputies say
- 10 killed when private plane crashes near Dallas
- Sculptor memorializes Maleah Davis with statue
- Trump becomes first sitting president to step foot in North Korea
- 9/11 first responder, advocate Luis Alvarez dies at 53
On this day
In 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began. The goal was to halt the northward advance of Confederate troops. When it ended two days later with a Union victory, more than 7,000 troops from both sides had been killed.
