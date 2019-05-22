News 2 Know: Medical records tossed in dumpster, what makes Bill Gates happy and more

It's Wednesday and we are officially halfway through the week.

Today is also National Solitaire Day

Tonight's Weather 🌩

The day started off muggy and warm even before sunrise, and it is only expected to get warmer. It will be a hot, humid and breezy afternoon, and similar conditions are expected to stick around through the holiday weekend. Check out Britta's forecast here.

New details in fatal stabbing

KPRC The man accused of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman appeared in court overnight, where prosecutors presented new details in the case.

One dead after shooting

KPRC A would-be burglar is dead and a homeowner is shaken after police say he shot and killed a man who was trying to break into his vehicle.

Initially, police had reported that four people had been trying to break into a homeowner’s vehicle so the homeowner opened fire, killing one of them. Read more >

Medical records tossed

Tomball police are investigating how thousands of pages of Today’s Vision medical records ended up in a dumpster behind a strip mall. Read more >

Bill Gates: 'Ask me anything'

So, what makes one of the world's richest men happy? While you might assume the answer might be "having lots of money," it's not necessarily the case for Bill Gates. Read more >

