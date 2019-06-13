News 2 Know: MD Anderson investigation, ATF raid, Prop B money dilemma and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

It was a nearly perfect, low humidity afternoon with mostly clear skies. Clear skies Wednesday night should help to get temps back down into the upper 60s and low 70s again for Thursday morning. More sun and slightly warmer, back near 90 on Thursday. Check Justin's full forecast here.

Prop B dilemma

KPRC Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a City Council meeting June 12, 2019.

Money that was paid to firefighters before Proposition B was struck down last month must be repaid, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.

ATF raid

KPRC Four people are in custody and several weapons were seized after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided three houses in east Houston.

MD Anderson investigation

KPRC2

A joint investigation by state and federal health inspectors found serious “deficiencies” at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and placed the hospital under state and federal authority.

Texans accused of discrimination

Jeff Pope, who was a security coordinator for the team, claims he was fired unjustly on May 8 by now-former General Manager Brian Gaine. Gaine was fired by the Texans June 7.

A recently fired member of the Houston Texans' support staff is alleging racial discrimination in a complaint filed Wednesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

High on drugs

KFOR

An Oklahoma teen says he was high on laced marijuana when he attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket.

On this day

In 1990, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut album.

