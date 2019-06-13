News 2 Know: MD Anderson investigation, ATF raid, Prop B money dilemma and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Weather
It was a nearly perfect, low humidity afternoon with mostly clear skies. Clear skies Wednesday night should help to get temps back down into the upper 60s and low 70s again for Thursday morning. More sun and slightly warmer, back near 90 on Thursday. Check Justin's full forecast here.
Prop B dilemma
Money paid to firefighters before Prop B struck down must be repaid, mayor says
Money that was paid to firefighters before Proposition B was struck down last month must be repaid, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.
ATF raid
5 in custody, dozens of firearms seized during ATF raid, authorities say
Five people are in custody and several weapons were seized when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided three houses.
MD Anderson investigation
What you should know as MD Anderson Cancer Center is under state and federal scrutiny
A joint investigation by state and federal health inspectors found serious “deficiencies” at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and placed the hospital under state and federal authority.
Texans accused of discrimination
Discrimination claim against the Texans filed by former employee
A recently fired member of the Houston Texans' support staff is alleging racial discrimination in a complaint filed Wednesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
High on drugs
VIDEO: Baby in car seat thrown outside supermarket
An Oklahoma teen says he was high on laced marijuana when he attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket.
