News 2 Know: Mayday call by firefighters, Blue Bell responds to viral video and more

Today’s weather

Deep tropical moisture arrives in our area today, and that will likely lead to some downpours. While now widespread flooding is forecast, it’s definitely possible you’ll see some street flooding. Check out Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Firefighters make mayday call after ceiling collapses during house fire

KPRC Firefighter’s battling a large house fire in northwest Houston lived through some intense moments when one the responders was separated from his team and an active mayday was called.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Badger Forest Drive near Birchtree Forest Drive, according to authorities.

Blue Bell responds to viral video of woman licking ice cream

Blue Bell ice cream is working with law enforcement officials and retail partners to track down a woman seen licking ice cream and then placing the container back on store shelves.

The video has gone viral, but it's not known where the incident took place or when.

Heading to the beach? You’ll want to check this map

Texasbeachwatch.com

The heat has settled and summer is in full swing.

The beach is a popular destination for people looking to enjoy the weekend. However, if you are planning to head down to the Galveston area, you might want to check this list.

Does it work? Magic Stitch put to the test

KPRC When you need to sew something simple, you don't need a bulky sewing machine. But you may want something faster than a plain needle and thread.

Magic Stitch claims it is the perfect device for these situations. The handheld, battery-operated sewing machine fits in the palm of your hand.

Planning a getaway? Try these travel hacks

Pexels photo

It’s officially summertime, which often means the best time of year for barbecues, beaches and vacations.

To anyone who’s still planning a trip, or thinking of organizing a getaway, it’s not too late!

On this day

National Archives and Records Administration 1776: The Continental Congress adopts a resolution severing ties with the Kingdom of Great Britain, although the wording of the formal Declaration of Independence wouldn't be approved until July 4.

In 1776, the Continental Congress resolved “these United Colonies are and of right ought to be Free and Independent States.”

