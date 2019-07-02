News 2 Know: Mayday call by firefighters, Blue Bell responds to viral video and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
It’s Tuesday, and we’re just two days away from the Fourth of July. If you haven’t made your Independence Day plans yet, we’ve put together a list of events to help. Check it out!
Let’s get your day started with a check of the forecast.
----------
Today’s weather
Deep tropical moisture arrives in our area today, and that will likely lead to some downpours. While now widespread flooding is forecast, it’s definitely possible you’ll see some street flooding. Check out Britta’s forecast for all the details.
Firefighters make mayday call after ceiling collapses during house fire
Firefighters battling a large house fire in northwest Houston lived through some intense moments when one the responders was separated from his team and an active mayday was called.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Badger Forest Drive near Birchtree Forest Drive, according to authorities.
Blue Bell responds to viral video of woman licking ice cream
Blue Bell ice cream is working with law enforcement officials and retail partners to track down a woman seen licking ice cream and then placing the container back on store shelves.
The video has gone viral, but it's not known where the incident took place or when.
Heading to the beach? You’ll want to check this map
The heat has settled and summer is in full swing.
The beach is a popular destination for people looking to enjoy the weekend. However, if you are planning to head down to the Galveston area, you might want to check this list.
Does it work? Magic Stitch put to the test
When you need to sew something simple, you don't need a bulky sewing machine. But you may want something faster than a plain needle and thread.
Magic Stitch claims it is the perfect device for these situations. The handheld, battery-operated sewing machine fits in the palm of your hand.
Planning a getaway? Try these travel hacks
It’s officially summertime, which often means the best time of year for barbecues, beaches and vacations.
To anyone who’s still planning a trip, or thinking of organizing a getaway, it’s not too late!
On this day
In 1776, the Continental Congress resolved “these United Colonies are and of right ought to be Free and Independent States.”
----------
That’s all for now. We’ll see you at Click2Houston.com.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.