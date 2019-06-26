News 2 Know: ‘Mattress Mack' in hospital, airline having flash sale and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

A cloudy start to the day, with scattered showers possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 8-s by the afternoon. Check Eric’s full forecast for more.

Argument turns fatal, police say

KPRC Police are investigating after a man was killed inside his home in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Townwood Drive near Brookston Street.

‘Mattress Mack’ hospitalized after experiencing stroke, heart attack symptoms

KPRC2 Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale in the hospital on June 25, 2019, after a stroke scare.

A Houston icon admitted himself to a hospital after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.

The 68-year-old took himself to St. Luke's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center and said he will be evaluated over the next 24 hours.

Flash sale offering cheap flights

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It’s time to dust off your suitcases because Frontier.com is running a flash sale with prices starting at just $25 for one-way flights.

And aside from the unbelievable $25 flights, the next best prices are still just $34, $39 and $44 for one-way tickets. Um, yeah, still insanely affordable.

Trump, Kim considering 3rd meeting as North Korea lashes out at US

AP North Korea deported a US citizen who was detained last month after he "illegally entered our country through the border between North Korea and China," the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

Hopes for a third summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump appeared to be revived Wednesday even after Pyongyang rebuked Washington over "hostility" that "viciously slandered" the country.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry accused the US of engaging in "extreme hostile acts" against their country, specifically calling out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but sparing Trump from their criticism.

On this day

Getty Images John F. Kennedy

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy delivered his “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in West Berlin. It became one of the best-known speeches of the Cold War.

