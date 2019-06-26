News 2 Know: Mattress Mack hospitalized, homeowner kills intruder and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Tuesday was also National Catfish Day. Did you know that catfish, named for their prominent barbels that resemble cat whiskers, are nocturnal and don’t have scales? They’re also among the most consumed fish in the U.S.

Now, let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast and a look at the top headlines.

Weather

The last 48 hours dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain with a few higher totals (Tomball saw almost 5 inches) but no serious flood issues. The heaviest rain Tuesday was right at the coast and offshore. Tonight, light rain continues with more rain Wednesday. A bit of a dry out for Thursday and Friday, but rain chances go back up for the weekend. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Health scare

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale recorded a video from the hospital on June 25, 2019, after experiencing symptoms of a mini-stroke or heart attack.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale in hospital after experiencing stroke, heart attack symptoms

A Houston icon admitted himself to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of a ministroke or heart attack.

Homeowner fights back

KPRC2 The scene where authorities said a homeowner shot an intruder to death at a home on Rockcliff Drive on June 25, 2019.

Homeowner shoots intruder to death, sheriff says

A homeowner shot an intruder to death Tuesday at a central Harris County home, according to Harris County investigators.

Substitute teacher fired

KPRC2

Substitute teacher fired after recording videos in El Campo HS, uploading them to porn site

A substitute teacher was fired after loading about a dozen videos of her touching herself inappropriately inside El Campo High School last month.

Newborn saved

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office "Baby India" seen in this video from police body cam in an effort to help locate her mother.

VIDEO: Body cam footage shows moment newborn baby girl rescued from tied plastic bag in woods

Officials in Georgia are trying to find the mother of a baby who was found earlier this month in a plastic bag, and now, body cam video shows the stunning moment the child was rescued by residents and authorities.

Parents charged

Parents arrested in connection with 10-week-old daughter's death

A Harris County couple has been charged after authorities said he killed his 10-week-old daughter last year.

On this day

Ansel Adams via Wikimedia Commons 1936: The federal government assumes control of the newly completed Boulder Dam, now known as the Hoover Dam, in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River, on the border between Arizona and Nevada.

In 1929, President Herbert Hoover authorized the building of the Boulder Day, which would later be named the Hoover Dam.

