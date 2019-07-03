News 2 Know: Massive pot bust, Houston radio legend dies, lawsuit filed after drowning and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Tuesday's nearly over, which means we’re about a day away from the Fourth of July. If you haven’t made your Independence Day plans yet, we’ve put together a list of events to help. Check it out!

Let’s wrap up your day with a check of the forecast.

Weather

A few strong showers continued out I-10 East and in northern Harris County Tuesday night. Generally, the rain began to subside and we saw a weakening trend toward sunset. Overnight will be dry and the morning commute quiet. Wednesday storms start revving up in the late morning and into the afternoon, much like today. The Fourth will be dry. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Pot bust

Precinct 8

228 pounds of pot, 70 pounds of THC gummies found during traffic stop on Gulf Freeway

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and dozens of pounds of THC candies, along with four guns, were found during a traffic stop in southeast Harris County on Monday, according to authorities with Precinct 8.

Radio legend dies

Walton and Johnson/ Facebook Steve Johnson and John Walton show Facebook photo posted on 02/7/2017.

John Walton of popular Houston radio show 'Walton and Johnson' dies

John Walton, co-host of Houston-based radio show "Walton and Johnson" died Monday night, the show announced.

Lawsuit after drowning

KPRC2 Ga Ram Kang

Family sues for $1 million after son drowns at community pool near Katy

During a busy holiday weekend, a Katy family's son drowned in a community pool.

Historical discovery

TxDOT The area where more than 150,000 historical artifacts were found near downtown Houston.

More than 150,000 historical artifacts discovered near downtown Houston

More than 150,000 historical artifacts were discovered in a park near downtown Houston.

One win away

2019 Getty Images Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semifinal match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019, in Lyon, France.

Alex Morgan leads Team USA to win over England in Women's World Cup semis

Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping motion and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

On this day

National Archives and Records Administration 1776: The Continental Congress adopts a resolution severing ties with the Kingdom of Great Britain, although the wording of the formal Declaration of Independence wouldn't be approved until July 4.

In 1776, the Continental Congress resolved “these United Colonies are and of right ought to be Free and Independent States.”

