News 2 Know: Massive pot bust, Houston radio legend dies, lawsuit filed after drowning and more

Weather
A few strong showers continued out I-10 East and in northern Harris County Tuesday night. Generally, the rain began to subside and we saw a weakening trend toward sunset. Overnight will be dry and the morning commute quiet. Wednesday storms start revving up in the late morning and into the afternoon, much like today. The Fourth will be dry. Check Frank's full forecast here.
Pot bust
228 pounds of pot, 70 pounds of THC gummies found during traffic stop on Gulf Freeway
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and dozens of pounds of THC candies, along with four guns, were found during a traffic stop in southeast Harris County on Monday, according to authorities with Precinct 8.
Radio legend dies
John Walton of popular Houston radio show 'Walton and Johnson' dies
John Walton, co-host of Houston-based radio show "Walton and Johnson" died Monday night, the show announced.
Lawsuit after drowning
Family sues for $1 million after son drowns at community pool near Katy
During a busy holiday weekend, a Katy family's son drowned in a community pool.
Historical discovery
More than 150,000 historical artifacts discovered near downtown Houston
More than 150,000 historical artifacts were discovered in a park near downtown Houston.
One win away
Alex Morgan leads Team USA to win over England in Women's World Cup semis
Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping motion and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.
On this day
In 1776, the Continental Congress resolved “these United Colonies are and of right ought to be Free and Independent States.”
