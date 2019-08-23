News 2 Know: Massive apartment fire, missing teen, romance scam and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Aug. 23.

Today is also National Ride The Wind Day. It celebrates the anniversary of the first human-powered flight to win the Kremer prize. In 1977, the Gossamer Condor 2 flew a little more than a mile in California at a speed of just 11 mph.

Our rain chances are increasing to 60% today as a slug of tropical moisture arrives in the region. Those chances remain elevated through the weekend, so you might want to make sure you have some indoor backup plans. Check Britta’s full forecast for all your weekend weather details.

Massive apartment fire sends flames shooting 100 feet into the air

KPRC One person is unaccounted for and several families are displaced after a massive blaze consumed an apartment building in northeast Harris County.

Several families are displaced after a massive blaze consumed an apartment building in northeast Harris County. According to authorities, the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday at the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender Road near Lee Road.

Search on for missing teen

Texas EquuSearch Daniel Ceron Jr.

A 15-year-old Houston boy is missing, according to officials. According to Texas EquuSearch, Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen in north Houston on Monday.

Purple Heart found at pawn shop returned to Marine’s family

KPRC2 Forrest Chelakis' Purple Heart medal. He was killed in action in World War II.

It was at the Wright Pawn and Jewelry Shop where a life-changing moment happened. One retired Marine happened upon a Purple Heart belonging to a Houstonian who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Battle off Samar in World War II.

Romance scam targeted women worldwide, feds say

Reed Saxon/AP via CNN

In March 2016, a man claiming to be a US Army captain stationed in Syria reached out to a Japanese woman on an international site for digital pen pals.

On this day: In 2005, Hurricane Katrina formed over the Bahamas. It would go on to become a Category 5 storm before slamming into Louisiana.

