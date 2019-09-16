News 2 Know: Manager opens fire on would-be robbers, what Saudi attack means for oil prices & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Sept. 16.

Today is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, so toast up a slice (or two) and celebrate the day.

It is also National Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Texas Children's Hospital and Safe Kids of Greater Houston are teaming up for seat safety checks across the area.

Here is a list of places where you can go to get your child's car seat checked.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking an area of low pressure in the Gulf that is expected to bring heavy rain this week. The rain is expected to move through Tuesday through Thursday with the heaviest part being Wednesday. The downpours could cause isolated street flooding and quick rises for creeks and bayous. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Mugshot of teen arrested in connection with threat to Cy-Fair ISD high school released

HCSO Authorities have released the mugshot of the teen arrested in connection with a report of an armed person at a high school in the Cy-Fair Independent School District Friday.

Authorities have released the mugshot of the teen arrested in connection with a report of an armed person at a high school in the Cy-Fair Independent School District Friday.

Read more

1 dead after manager of Showboat Drive-In opens fire on would-be robbers, deputies say

KPRC A robbery at a drive-in theater in northwest Harris County ended with one of the suspects dead after a manager opened fire, authorities said.

A robbery at a drive-in theater in northwest Harris County ended with one of the suspects dead after a manager opened fire, authorities said.

Read more

'I'll probably get fined for this': J.J. Watt gets blunt about referees missed calls

Houston Texans J.J. Watt had a much better performance this week than in Week 1, but it didn't come without bumps in the road.

Read more

What the attacks on Saudi Aramco mean for oil prices

Reuters via CNN The attack on the world's largest oil processing plant early Saturday morning is a dramatic escalation in the confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia -- even if the Iranians didn't fire the drones or missiles responsible.

Oil prices, which have remained low for months, could spike when markets open Monday as Saudi Arabia scrambles to repair damage to its energy infrastructure inflicted this weekend.

Read more

Nearly 50,000 UAW workers go on strike against GM, America's biggest automaker

Copyright 2019 CNN The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors at midnight, September 16, 2019.

The United Auto Workers union went out on strike against General Motors Sunday night, the first work stoppage in the US auto industry in 12 years.

Read more

How you can get fresh, healthy school lunches delivered to you weekly

KPRC We are now well into the first month of school. Practices have picked up. Weekend games have started, and the pressure on parents to get everything accomplished has cranked up.

We are now well into the first month of school. Practices have picked up. Weekend games have started, and the pressure on parents to get everything accomplished has cranked up.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

On this day: In 1997, Steve Jobs was named interim CEO of Apple.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.