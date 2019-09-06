News 2 Know: Man shot after pointing gun at officers, Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, is nearly in the books.

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the weather and the top headlines.

Weather

Highs this afternoon hit 99 degrees officially. Frank is expecting 101 tomorrow and Saturday. Humidity should stay fairly low, so it will be a 'dry heat,' but still hot so stay hydrated! Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Man shot after pointing gun at officers during traffic stop, HPD says

KPRC2 The scene of an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center near the intersection of Uvalde Road and Hollypark Drive on Sept. 5, 2019.

A 28-year-old man was shot by two Houston Police Department officers Thursday after authorities said he pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop at a Cloverleaf shopping center.

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dead at 30

kylierh/Instagram via CNN Kylie Rae Harris, a rising country singer from Texas, died in a car accident in New Mexico, Alex Torrez, the CEO of her management company, Torrez Music Group, tells CNN. She was 30.

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died at age 30 after a car accident in New Mexico on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Neighbor kills man who attacked woman after setting her house on fire, police say

KPRC Officials investigate a house fire in the Independence Heights neighborhood of Houston on Sept. 5, 2019.

A neighbor came to the rescue of a woman Thursday who was being attacked after her house was set on fire by a man who she had argued with earlier, police said.

Body of Kemah Boardwalk employee who jumped into water recovered

Rescuers on Thursday recovered the body of a Kemah Boardwalk employee who jumped into the water near Galveston Bay to help a distressed kayaker.

Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Waller High School

KPRC A student has died after being hit by a car near Waller High School.

A student has died after being hit by a car near Waller High School.

On this day: In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas.

