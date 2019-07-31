News 2 Know: Man shoots self after killing 2, NASA employee busted for child porn and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

----------

Weather

Significant storms moved across the area from NE to SW. Small hail, lightning, strong winds and 1-2" of rain was possible. The storms will die down, but another round is possible Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Man dies from self-inflicted wounds after killing relatives of ex-girlfriend, deputies say

Three people are dead and two others injured after a man shot at his ex-girlfriend and her relatives and then turned the gun on himself Tuesday afternoon, Fort Bend County deputies said.

'Hundreds' of child porn images found on NASA employee's computer, court docs say

Webster PD Scott Messenger's mug shot

A 50-year-old NASA employee is facing several charges after hundreds of pornographic images of children were shared from his computer in January last year, according to court documents.

Alexa listens to users having sex, report says

You may want to keep your voice down while in the throes of passion in bed.

2 children critically injured after crash on Katy Freeway

KPRC2

Several people, including two children under 10, were hospitalized after a five-car crash on the Katy Freeway.

Wife believed deputy was using steroids, having affair before deadly shooting, court docs say

HPD Spivey is charged with murder in connection with his wife's death.

New details were released Tuesday in the case of a Harris County deputy facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

On this day

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law. Medicare's first beneficiary was former president Harry Truman.

-----------

