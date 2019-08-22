News 2 Know: Man says 'voices' told him to shoot deputy, Mario Williams charged and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Aug. 22.

Today is also National Tooth Fairy Day. It’s one of the few days we celebrate twice a year (the other day is on Feb. 28). So, if your kid has a loose tooth, today might be the perfect day to put it under their pillow.

Let’s get your morning started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

Do you remember yesterday’s weather? It’s pretty much going to be the same today -- hot with a 30% chance of showers. Rain chances increase this weekend as a slug of tropical moisture arrives in the region Friday. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details. In the tropics, Chantal is now a tropical depression. You can get more details here.

Man says ‘voices’ told him to shoot deputy constable

KPRC The man accused of shooting a Precinct 7 deputy constable made his first court appearance overnight.

The man accused of shooting a Precinct 7 deputy constable made his first court appearance overnight. Romando Powell, 24, was charged with attempted capital murder after authorities said he opened fire on a deputy constable during a routine traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Masseur accused of sexually assaulting woman during session

A masseur recently employed at Massage Heights was arrested Wednesday after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her during her massage. The licensed masseur, James Jefferson, 55, is facing two counts of sexual assault. Records show that Jefferson's birth name is Wenjin Zhu, but he recently changed it to James Jefferson.

Former Texans player Mario Williams accused of trespassing

HCSO Mario Williams is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 21, 2019.

Mario Williams, a former defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trespassing. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Katy Ranch Road near Water Rose Drive about 1:10 a.m.

Hotel cook in California planned mass shooting, police say

Long Beach Police Police seized high-powered weapons and high-capacity magazines during a search of a home.

A hotel cook apparently upset over human resources issues has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting of his coworkers and guests at a Marriott property in Long Beach, California, city police said Wednesday.

On this day: In 1987, Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single hits No. 1 on the charts.

