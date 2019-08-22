News 2 Know: Man says 'voices' told him to shoot deputy, Mario Williams charged and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Aug. 22.
Today is also National Tooth Fairy Day. It’s one of the few days we celebrate twice a year (the other day is on Feb. 28). So, if your kid has a loose tooth, today might be the perfect day to put it under their pillow.
Let’s get your morning started with a check of the forecast.
Today’s weather
Do you remember yesterday’s weather? It’s pretty much going to be the same today -- hot with a 30% chance of showers. Rain chances increase this weekend as a slug of tropical moisture arrives in the region Friday. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details. In the tropics, Chantal is now a tropical depression. You can get more details here.
Man says ‘voices’ told him to shoot deputy constable
The man accused of shooting a Precinct 7 deputy constable made his first court appearance overnight. Romando Powell, 24, was charged with attempted capital murder after authorities said he opened fire on a deputy constable during a routine traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Masseur accused of sexually assaulting woman during session
Former Texans player Mario Williams accused of trespassing
Mario Williams, a former defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trespassing. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Katy Ranch Road near Water Rose Drive about 1:10 a.m.
Hotel cook in California planned mass shooting, police say
A hotel cook apparently upset over human resources issues has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting of his coworkers and guests at a Marriott property in Long Beach, California, city police said Wednesday.
On this day: In 1987, Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single hits No. 1 on the charts.
