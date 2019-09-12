News 2 Know: Man falls to death at retirement community, Key questions for Democratic debate & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Sept. 12.

Weather

A few isolated afternoon storms are in the forecast for Thursday, but nothing like yesterday's storms. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s but it will feel like 102 to 106 degrees. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Man falls three stories to his death at Texas City senior living community

KPRC A man is dead after police said he fell three stories at a senior living center in Texas City.

Customers say Conroe shop owner disappeared after taking money for Astros gear

KPRC2

Customers of what was a popular sports and memorabilia story in Conroe said they're upset after they claim the store owner failed to deliver merchandise.

40+ dogs, cats removed from 'filthy' Spring Branch home, constable says

Ted Heap

Dozens of dogs and cats were seized from a northwest Houston home Wednesday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 authorities.

Consumers who get contaminated gas left in lurch by lawmakers

© Brandpoint

Putting contaminated fuel in your tank can cause hundreds of dollars in damage to your vehicle. Proving where you got the tainted fuel was already tough, but state lawmakers just made it more difficult for consumers to hold gas stations accountable for bad gas.

5 key questions for 3rd Democratic debate

Getty Images Candidates appear on stage for the second Democratic presidential candidate debate in Detroit in July. The third debate will be held in Houston on Thursday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The third Democratic presidential candidate debate will take place on Thursday in Houston, and there will be plenty different about this debate compared to the first two in Miami and Detroit.

On this day: In 1940, the Lascaux Cave Paintings were discovered in the Dordogne region of France.

