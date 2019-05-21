News 2 Know: Man confesses to killing woman, 'Go Topless' mug shots and more

Welcome to Tuesday. It's also National Waitstaff Day. So, how about we tip a little extra for our favorite servers today.

The windy weather we've seen for the past few days will continue today as the remnants of a cold front inch closer to Southeast Texas. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area. Coastal flooding could also be a problem. That front will be the focus of some storms by the afternoon. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Overnight Update

HPD Marco Cobo was charged with capital murder after confessing to stabbing a woman to death, police said.

Police have released the identity of a man arrested after a woman was found dead Monday at a Sharpstown house. Read more

'Go Topless' Fallout

A weekend Jeep event in Crystal Beach resulted in more than 100 arrests on charges ranging from public intoxication to driving while intoxicated to marijuana possession. Now, some are saying that the event should be canceled. One man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle.

Here's a roundup of some of the stories we've published about the event:

How Long Does It Take?

When a house or other building is burning, how long will it take for the Houston Fire Department to arrive? Channel 2 Investigates reporter Joel Eisenbaum breaks down the data and talks to Houston's fire chief about it. There's an interactive map that let's you track response times in your neighborhood, as well. Read more

Is It Worth It?

KPRC Stainless steel, glass, granite or marble countertops: If you're like a lot of people, you have 10 different cleaners and you go through a lot of paper towels.

