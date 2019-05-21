News 2 Know: Man almost dies during Jeep Weekend mayhem, Rockets Twitter suspended and more

HOUSTON - Monday is almost over and the work week has started!

Today was also National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million animals end up in shelters across the U.S. every year. The national day focuses on shedding light on the potential of a rescue animal and how you can get involved whether it be volunteering or providing a forever home for a pet in need.

For more about what you can do, visit ASPCA.com.

Tonight's Weather ⛅

Dry Monday and this evening will be hot. This will continue into the weekend. Big storms in the Panhandle and into Oklahoma which will translate to a leftover front in SE TX Tuesday, so look for a 30% shower chance. See Frank's forecast here.

It's also a good idea to download our Frank's Forecast app so you can get severe weather alerts on the go.

Jeep Weekend mayhem

KPRC2 Tanner Francis

This weekend, fun turned to danger for the large crowds that had gathered on Bolivar Peninsula during "Go Topless" Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach. Read more >

Maleah Davis update

KPRC2 Protesters gather at Child Protective Services offices in Southwest Houston on May 20, 2019.

A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Child Protective Services offices in Southwest Houston Monday to continue demanding answers as to why a missing 4-year-old girl was placed back with her mother. Read more >

Homeowner speaks out after strange home invasion

KPRC2 The scene at a home in the 13100 block of North Bellaire Estates Drive where a home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner and then stabbed himself before police said he died on May 19, 2019.

Houston police said a 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a home is dead after the homeowner shot him, and the suspect stabbed himself. Read more >

Account suspended

KPRC2

The Houston Rockets' Twitter account was suspended Monday. Read more >

On This Day

Tom Pennington/Getty Images 2013: An EF5 tornado strikes Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people -- including seven students at Plaza Towers Elementary school. The tornado injured another 377 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.

In 2013, An EF5 tornado strikes Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people -- including seven students at Plaza Towers Elementary school. The tornado injured another 377 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage. More on this day in history >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.