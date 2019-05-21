News 2 Know: Man almost dies during Jeep Weekend mayhem, Rockets Twitter suspended and more

HOUSTON - Monday is almost over and the work week has started!
Today was also National Rescue Dog Day.
According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million animals end up in shelters across the U.S. every year. The national day focuses on shedding light on the potential of a rescue animal and how you can get involved whether it be volunteering or providing a forever home for a pet in need.
For more about what you can do, visit ASPCA.com.
Tonight's Weather ⛅
Dry Monday and this evening will be hot. This will continue into the weekend. Big storms in the Panhandle and into Oklahoma which will translate to a leftover front in SE TX Tuesday, so look for a 30% shower chance. See Frank's forecast here.
Jeep Weekend mayhem
How a 21-year-old barely survived 'Go Topless' Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach
This weekend, fun turned to danger for the large crowds that had gathered on Bolivar Peninsula during "Go Topless" Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach. Read more >
Maleah Davis update
Outrage continues as search for Maleah Davis enters 3rd week
A small group of protesters gathered in front of the Child Protective Services offices in Southwest Houston Monday to continue demanding answers as to why a missing 4-year-old girl was placed back with her mother. Read more >
Homeowner speaks out after strange home invasion
'Kill me, kill me': Homeowner says intruder stabbed himself, asked to die
Houston police said a 45-year-old man accused of breaking into a home is dead after the homeowner shot him, and the suspect stabbed himself. Read more >
Account suspended
Here's why Houston Rockets' Twitter account was suspended
The Houston Rockets' Twitter account was suspended Monday. Read more >
On This Day
In 2013, An EF5 tornado strikes Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people -- including seven students at Plaza Towers Elementary school. The tornado injured another 377 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage. More on this day in history >
