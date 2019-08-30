News 2 Know: Man accused of killing couple, Dorian expected to strengthen and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Aug. 29.

Weather

Showers winded down and temperatures will fall slowly through the 80s tonight. Look for an overnight low of 75. Tomorrow we see a repeat, just a 20% shower chance with highs of 94. Check Frank's full forcast for more.

Dorian continues to move northwest with 85 mph winds toward the Florida coast. We're expecting a Monday afternoon landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Go to our Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Man accused of killing potential witness in brother's murder trial

KPRC2 The mug shot of Darius Gilmore.

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges after authorities said he shot a couple because one of them was going to testify against his brother.

Hurricane Dorian forecast to become Category 4 storm before hitting Florida

Florida residents picked the shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations Thursday as an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Dorian threatened to broadside the state over Labor Day weekend.

Mother records video as daughter is nearly struck by speeding vehicle ignoring bus stop sign

Josephine Kirk-Taylor said her 5-year old daughter Melina was just a few steps away from being hit by a car as she was dropped off by her school bus and attempted to cross the street in the 2500 block of Westerland Drive.

Sisters allowed to move back in after eviction, living on front porch of rental home

Two sisters who were living in the front yard of a rental property in Oak Forest after they were evicted from the home for not paying rent have been allowed back into the home.

Son charged with murder in connection with honor killing pleads guilty

KPRC It has been just over a year since father accused of committing honor killings was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death for the murders of son-in-law Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh.

It has been just over a year since Ali Irsan, a father accused of committing honor killings, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death for the murders of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh.

On this day: In 2005, Hurricane Katrina made two landfalls in Louisiana. The storm killed more than 1,800 people and caused more than $115 billion in damage.

