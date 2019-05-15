News 2 Know: Maleah search developments, Prop B ruled unconstitutional and more

Wednesday is almost over.
It was Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The day was created in October 1961 when Congress asked former President John F. Kennedy to designate a day to honor peace officers. A year later, he signed the bill into law. In 1994, former President Bill Clinton amended the law to direct flags be flown at half-staff on May 15.
Today's Weather ⛅
Another low humidity Wednesday evening forecast with temperatures falling through the 70s. Overnight, we drop to the mid-60s and Thursday temps will reach the mid-80s. Check out Frank's forecast for more.
Maleah Davis search latest
Search for Maleah Davis underway along stepfather's former mail route in Rosharon
The search for a missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis continued Wednesday in Rosharon. Read more >
Here's what happened with Prop B on Wednesday
A judge ruled Wednesday that Proposition B is unconstitutional because it violates at least two provisions of state law. Read more >
Rapist targeting women leaving gyms
The driver of a car involved in a rape case in Pasadena is believed to be involved in at least two other similar crimes, Pasadena police said. Read more >
Harding Street raid probe complete
The criminal and officer-involved shooting investigations in the deadly botched drug raid on Harding Street have been completed, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Wednesday. Read more >
Group protests Baytown police shooting
A group led by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gathered Wednesday in Baytown to voice their concerns about an officer-involved shooting that killed a mentally ill woman. Read more >
On This Day
In 1940, McDonald's opened its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.
