News 2 Know: Maleah search developments, Prop B ruled unconstitutional and more

It was Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day was created in October 1961 when Congress asked former President John F. Kennedy to designate a day to honor peace officers. A year later, he signed the bill into law. In 1994, former President Bill Clinton amended the law to direct flags be flown at half-staff on May 15.

Another low humidity Wednesday evening forecast with temperatures falling through the 70s. Overnight, we drop to the mid-60s and Thursday temps will reach the mid-80s. Check out Frank's forecast for more.

Maleah Davis search latest

KPRC2 A photo of Maleah Davis and the area crews search for the missing 4-year-old girl on May 15, 2019.

The search for a missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis continued Wednesday in Rosharon. Read more >

KPRC2

A judge ruled Wednesday that Proposition B is unconstitutional because it violates at least two provisions of state law. Read more >

This is the vehicle Pasadena police said they are searching for in connection with a sexual assault.

The driver of a car involved in a rape case in Pasadena is believed to be involved in at least two other similar crimes, Pasadena police said. Read more >

KPRC2 The house on Harding Street where two people were killed and four HPD officers were shot on Jan. 28, 2019.

The criminal and officer-involved shooting investigations in the deadly botched drug raid on Harding Street have been completed, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Wednesday. Read more >

KPRC/Family Photo At left, candles and balloons are placed at the site where Pamela Turner was shot and killed by a police officer in Baytown, Texas, May 13, 2019. At right, Turner is seen in an undated family photo.

A group led by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gathered Wednesday in Baytown to voice their concerns about an officer-involved shooting that killed a mentally ill woman. Read more >

In 1940, McDonald's opened its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California.

