News 2 Know: Maleah Davis, weekend heatwave and traffic headaches

Hello from Click2Houston.com!

It's not just Friday, it's also National Doughnut Day. 🍩 You can score some pretty sweet deals to celebrate. We've put together a list here. We've also got a list here of some of the best doughnut places in Houston, according to you. Enjoy!

Let's get your morning started.

Today's (and this weekend's) weather

Look for plenty of sunshine today and temps in the mid-90s. There's a very slim chance of an afternoon storm along the coast. For the weekend, we're talking heat.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and with all the rain we've just had, the humidity levels will be high. That means temperatures will feel more like 100 degrees or higher.

Check out Eric's forecast here for more.

Maleah Davis

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has designated Sunday as Maleah Davis Day. The 4-year-old girl was missing for more than a month before her remains were found along a rural Arkansas road last week. Turner said Maleah, who has become known as Houston's baby, will be honored by City Hall being lit pink. It was her favorite color.

Here's a recap of the stories that we've recently published about Maleah:

All of our coverage can be found at Click2Houston.com/Maleah.

May jobs numbers

iStock/slobo

The U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs in May, which is much lower than what experts were forecasting. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%. Read more

Traffic headache starts tonight

TxDOT

If your commute takes you to the 59 Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop interchange, you're going to have a major headache to deal with for several months starting tonight. Crews are reducing the northbound lanes of 59 by one. It's part of the project to build new connector ramps at the interchange. The lane will be closed through early 2020. Read more

Freebie Friday

From ice cream to star gazing, there are plenty of things to do in Houston this weekend that won't force you to spend a lot of money. Consumer expert Amy Davis has put together a list for you here. We've also got more not-so-free things to do on our Click2Events calendar.

On this day

In 1965, the Supreme Court decided Griswold v. Connecticut, which effectively legalized the use of contraception by married couples.

-------

That'll do it for now. We'll see you at Click2Houston.com!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.