News 2 Know: Maleah Davis update, fecal matter found in water and more

HOUSTON - Thursday is almost over, that means the Memorial Day weekend is a Friday away from starting!
Thursday was Red Nose Day! A fundraising special aired at 7 p.m. followed by a special red-nose edition of "Hollywood Game Night."
If you'd like to donate, go to RedNoseDay.org.
Now, let's get you caught up on the day's happenings.
Tonight's Weather ☀
Winds continued Thursday afternoon with 15 mph to 20 mph but will calm to 10 to 12 mph tonight. Overnight we finally drop and the high pressure that will bake the weekend moves in. Look for dry skies through Monday with highs in the low 90s feeling like the low 100s. Check Frank's forecast for more.
Maleah Davis update
Maleah Davis case: Stepfather's story has hole big enough to 'drive big rig through,' chief says
It's been nearly three weeks since Maleah Davis went missing and she still hasn't been found. Officials are now saying they think she is dead. Read more >
Man punches woman
VIDEO: Man punches 88-year-old woman outside Houston H-E-B
A man was seen punching a woman in the face outside a Houston grocery store in March. Read more >
Check the water
Before you head to the beach: Elevated levels of fecal matter found in water
With the heat settling in and schools letting out for the break, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Read more >
New dress code
Pearland ISD removes hairstyle restrictions from dress code after recent incident
The Pearland Independent School District made changes to its dress code for the upcoming school year. Read more >
Remembering Pamela Turner
Pamela Turner memorial service held with Rev. Sharpton delivering eulogy
Pamela Turner, the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer earlier last week, is being honored by family and friends Thursday at a memorial service. Read more >
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.