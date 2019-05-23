News 2 Know: Maleah Davis update, fecal matter found in water and more

HOUSTON - Thursday is almost over, that means the Memorial Day weekend is a Friday away from starting!

Thursday was Red Nose Day! A fundraising special aired at 7 p.m. followed by a special red-nose edition of "Hollywood Game Night."

If you'd like to donate, go to RedNoseDay.org.

Now, let's get you caught up on the day's happenings.

Tonight's Weather ☀

Winds continued Thursday afternoon with 15 mph to 20 mph but will calm to 10 to 12 mph tonight. Overnight we finally drop and the high pressure that will bake the weekend moves in. Look for dry skies through Monday with highs in the low 90s feeling like the low 100s. Check Frank's forecast for more.

Maleah Davis update

KPRC2 Derion Vence, Maleah Davis and Brittany Bowens

It's been nearly three weeks since Maleah Davis went missing and she still hasn't been found. Officials are now saying they think she is dead. Read more >

Man punches woman

HPD

A man was seen punching a woman in the face outside a Houston grocery store in March. Read more >

Check the water

Texas Beach Watch Texas Beach Watch report shows were there are elevated level of fecal matter along the Texas coast.

With the heat settling in and schools letting out for the break, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Read more >

New dress code

KPRC2 A Pearland ISD student had his haircut colored in after a school administrator said it was in violation of the district's dress code policy.

The Pearland Independent School District made changes to its dress code for the upcoming school year. Read more >

Remembering Pamela Turner

KPRC2 The memorial service for Pamela Turner on May 23, 2019.

Pamela Turner, the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer earlier last week, is being honored by family and friends Thursday at a memorial service. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.