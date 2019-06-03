News 2 Know: Maleah Davis, Trump in UK, tracking tropics and more

Good morning! It's the first Monday of June, and it's also National Egg Day.
Today's Weather ☀
It will be another very hot, humid day for Houston. Look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-90s by the afternoon. Rain chance begin to increase toward midweek as a slug of tropical moisture that is trying to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico slides our way. Check out Eric's full forecast for more. We'll be monitoring the situation in the tropics all season in our Hurricane Headquarters section.
Maleah Davis
We're still waiting on the medical examiner to identify the remains that were found in Arkansas on Friday. They were recovered in an area where, according to Quanell X, Derion Vence confessed to dumping 4-year-old Maleah Davis' body. She's been missing for more than a month. Vence is still in jail on a tampering with evidence charge.
We'll continue to follow this story in our special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/Maleah. Here are a few stories published over the weekend to get you caught up on what you may have missed.
Tracking The Tropics
Watching the tropics: What you should know about system forming in Gulf
The KPRC Weather Team is continuing to watch a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Read more
Yuck!
Pasadena family upset after receiving graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart
A Pasadena family is upset because they said they received a graduation cake made of Styrofoam. Read more
Across The Pond
President Trump arrives for festive state visit with Queen Elizabeth
Trooping guards, guns blasting at the Tower of London and a spot of afternoon tea will launch President Donald Trump's long-awaited state visit to the United Kingdom on Monday, a tradition-steeped welcome, delivered by a fractured nation, for a hard-to-please friend. Read more
Beauty Controversy
Sephora to close all locations June 5 for diversity training
Sephora will close all locations on June 5 to hold diversity training for its staff after R&B singer SZA accused the store of racial profiling in April. Read more
