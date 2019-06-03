News 2 Know: Maleah Davis, Trump in UK, tracking tropics and more

Good morning! It's the first Monday of June, and it's also National Egg Day.

According to Statista.com, the average American will consume about 279 eggs this year. That's up an egg from last year.

Let's get your morning started with a look at interesting forecast shaping up this week.

Today's Weather ☀

It will be another very hot, humid day for Houston. Look for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-90s by the afternoon. Rain chance begin to increase toward midweek as a slug of tropical moisture that is trying to develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico slides our way. Check out Eric's full forecast for more. We'll be monitoring the situation in the tropics all season in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Maleah Davis

KPRC2 Maleah Davis

We're still waiting on the medical examiner to identify the remains that were found in Arkansas on Friday. They were recovered in an area where, according to Quanell X, Derion Vence confessed to dumping 4-year-old Maleah Davis' body. She's been missing for more than a month. Vence is still in jail on a tampering with evidence charge.

We'll continue to follow this story in our special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/Maleah. Here are a few stories published over the weekend to get you caught up on what you may have missed.

Tracking The Tropics

The KPRC Weather Team is continuing to watch a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Read more

Yuck!

A Pasadena family is upset because they said they received a graduation cake made of Styrofoam. Read more

Across The Pond

CNN, Pool

Trooping guards, guns blasting at the Tower of London and a spot of afternoon tea will launch President Donald Trump's long-awaited state visit to the United Kingdom on Monday, a tradition-steeped welcome, delivered by a fractured nation, for a hard-to-please friend. Read more

Beauty Controversy

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Sephora

Sephora will close all locations on June 5 to hold diversity training for its staff after R&B singer SZA accused the store of racial profiling in April. Read more

