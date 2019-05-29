News 2 Know: Maleah Davis' mother loses lawyer, Amber Alert for Texas girl and more

Welcome to Wednesday.

Today is also National Paperclip Day. The paperclip that we are all familiar with was first put into production in the 1870s, and it really hasn't changed very much since then. According to The Atlantic, Americans bought about 11 billion paperclips in 2011. That's about 35 paperclips for every person.

Today's Weather ⛅

Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of some isolated showers. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with high temps in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Rain chances increase to 50% on Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures.

Coming Up

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference to provide an update on the 2018 bond that was passed after Hurricane Harvey as an effort to alleviate some flooding problems.

Maleah Davis latest

Quanell X, a civil right attorney, says he is no longer representing the mother of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. The child was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, who said she was kidnapped after he, Maleah and Maleah's younger brother were attacked when he stopped to inspect a damaged tire. The attorney cited inconsistencies in the mother's story for his reason to stop representing her. Read more

Amber Alert

Henderson PD Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler out of Henderson, Texas.

Deadly Shooting

Family Members A man sitting in his car in his driveway was shot multiple times during a carjacking in northeast Houston, police said.

Border Wall

Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday awarded a contract to build three new miles of wall on federal land in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, allowing the agency to begin construction where no barriers have existed before. Read more

On This Day

In 1942, Bing Crosby recorded "White Christmas." It went on to become the world's best-selling single with an estimated 100 million copies sold.

