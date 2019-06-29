News 2 Know: Maleah Davis' autopsy report, body of driver recovered and more

Good evening from Click2Hosuton.com.

Friday is also National Insurance Awareness Day. Seems fitting since we’re heading into the heart of hurricane season. It’s a good reminder to check your policies and make sure you’re protected.

Let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

Weather

Thunderstorms hit Houston on Friday afternoon. Everything is expected to wind down around 7 p.m. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Driver identified

KPRC2 Steve Martinez was killed in a crash on the East Freeway on June 28, 2019.

Driver of 18-wheeler that flew off I-10 bridge identified by family members

A body was found Friday while crews were searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer that landed in the San Jacinto River on Thursday after flying off an East Freeway bridge.

Read more

Autopsy report on Maleah

Maleah Davis died by 'homicidal violence,' medical examiner says

Four-year-old Maleah Davis died by "homicidal violence," the Harris County Medical Examiner announced Friday.

Read more

Mastermind arrested

KPRC2 Victor Hugo Gomez

Katy man accused of orchestrating David Ortiz shooting arrested, officials say

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have arrested the man behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Read more

Human trafficking investigation

KPRC2

18 victims found held against their will for labor, sex, HPD chief says

Houston police announced the arrest of five men who are believed to be involved in a human trafficking and smuggling operation.

Read more

Movin' on

2019 Getty Images Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019, in Paris, France.

US soccer team advance to semifinals of Women's World Cup after 2-1 win over France

Megan Rapinoe went from controversy to triumph, scoring twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Read more

On this day

Getty Images

In 1969, the Stonewall Inn in New York was raided by police. The raid touched of riots, which are considered to be the beginning of the modern gay rights movement.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.