News 2 Know: Machete attack, priest withdraws, back-to-school and more

It’s also the first day of school for thousands of students across the Houston area, including students in the state’s largest school district -- HISD. We’ve got all kinds of helpful tips and tools to get the school year started right at Click2Houston.com/Back2School.

It’s going to be a hot one for the first day of school. Let’s get your day started with a look at the forecast.

Today’s weather

A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Houston region. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s, but the heat index will range between 108 and 112 this afternoon. There’s only a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

The tropics are also starting to get more active. Check our Hurricane Headquarters section for details.

Family dispute ends in violent machete attack

KPRC A man is in critical condition after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times with a machete.

A man is in critical condition after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times with a machete. The stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on Pastoria Drive near Clodine Road in Fort Bend County.

Priest withdraws from church after allegations of inappropriate behavior

A Houston priest stepped down from his position following allegations he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult, the church confirmed. The Priest, Alfonso Delgado, has agreed to withdraw from all ministry at the Prince of Peace Church until the investigation is complete.

Houston astronaut accused of hacking ex’s bank account from space

Could it be the first crime ever committed from space? According to the astronaut’s ex-spouse, Anne McClain broke into her bank accounts while she was on board the International Space Station.

Weinstein to appear in court Monday on indictment not yet made public

Getty Images Harvey Weinstein arrives with his lawyer Ben Brafman for a court hearing at New York Criminal Court on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York City.

Harvey Weinstein, the movie producer facing sexual assault charges, will appear in court Monday to be arraigned on an indictment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. The indictment, which was returned by a grand jury, has not been publicly disclosed. It's not clear whether additional charges will be brought against Weinstein.

On this day: In 1968, “Hey Jude” is released by the Beatles. It would go on to become Billboard’s song of the year.

