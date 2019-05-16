News 2 Know: Latest on Maleah Davis case, another Democrat running for president and more

Welcome to Thursday. It's also National Do Something Good For Your Neighbor Day, and that sounds like a great reason to be extra kind today.

“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” – Harold S. Kushner

Let's get your day started, shall we?

Today's Weather ⛅

We're expecting another fantastic day, with slightly more humidity than what we've seen most days this week. There's a very slim chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. Check out Britta's forecast for more.

Where Is Maleah?

The search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis continued for a while Wednesday before crews said they were suspending the search while they wait for new information. Here's a roundup of what happened yesterday in this case. We've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.

Deadly Baytown Police Shooting

Courtesy of family members The family of a woman killed in Baytown by a police officer has hired an attorney and will be seeking justice for what they are calling a senseless killing.

The family of a woman killed by a Baytown police officer will hold a press conference Thursday morning. Read more

Another Presidential Candidate

Elsa/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president. Read more

Orbit Goes Streaking

Getty Images Houston Astros mascot Orbit prepares to fire a shirt into the crowd in the sixth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park on June 19, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Orbit stripped down to his skivvies and streaked across the field in an enthusiastic celebration of the team’s eighth straight win. Read more

It's Beach Time

Pexels photo

Quick, easy beach hacks to add to your summer checklist

You'll probably make at least one trip to the beach this summer. It's all fun and games until it comes time to make the drive home and your car feels like a sand pit. Read more

On This Day

In 1929, the first Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, are held. "Wings," a silent film about World War I, wins outstanding picture, which today is called best picture.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.