News 2 Know: Latest on Maleah Davis case, another Democrat running for president and more

Where Is Maleah?
The search for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis continued for a while Wednesday before crews said they were suspending the search while they wait for new information. Here's a roundup of what happened yesterday in this case. We've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.
- Search for Maleah Davis suspended by Texas EquuSearch
- Justice for Maleah: Group holds vigil at Oyster Creek Park for missing girl
- Answering your questions about the Maleah Davis case
Deadly Baytown Police Shooting
Family of Baytown woman killed by officer to speak for first time since shooting
The family of a woman killed by a Baytown police officer will hold a press conference Thursday morning. Read more
Another Presidential Candidate
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio enters presidential race
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president. Read more
Orbit Goes Streaking
Orbit strips down to his skivvies to celebrate Astros' winning streak
Orbit stripped down to his skivvies and streaked across the field in an enthusiastic celebration of the team’s eighth straight win. Read more
It's Beach Time
Quick, easy beach hacks to add to your summer checklist
You'll probably make at least one trip to the beach this summer. It's all fun and games until it comes time to make the drive home and your car feels like a sand pit. Read more
