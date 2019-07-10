News 2 Know: Keeping an eye on the Gulf, dashcam video records crash and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Tuesday's gone and it was also National Sugar Cookie Day. Honestly, who doesn’t like a good sugar cookie every now and then?

Tonight sounds like a perfectly good excuse to indulge your sweet tooth with one of these tasty treats.

Let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

----------

Weather

A heat advisory ends Tuesday but expect another one Wednesday without much rain. As for the Gulf, a 90% chance for tropical development and Hurricane Hunters will fly Wednesday to see if anything is actually forming. The models as of now suggest Louisiana as a likely target, but those models are based on where the system should be or might be, not on where it is. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Eye on the Gulf

KPRC2

Tracking the tropics: System likely to develop in Gulf within next 2 days

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is watching an area of low pressure in the Southeastern states that will be sliding south into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. As this happens, the system will likely develop into a tropical system in the Gulf.

Read more

Dashcam video

Gregg Farris A dash camera caught a dangerous crash on U.S. 290 near AntoineDrive on July 9, 2019.

Dashcam video captures terrifying crash on Highway 290 in NW Houston

The dashcam video is 23 seconds long and captures the moment an 18-wheeler hits a black Ford Focus sending the car barreling into an SUV which then rolls over several times.

Read more

Mother threatens to kill child

HPD Aime Tangu was arrested and charged with endangering a child after she threatened to kill the boy with a drill on July 7, 2019.

Mother accused of threatening to kill 2-year-old son with electric drill

A 30-year-old woman who threatened to kill her child with a drill was arrested and charged with endangering a child, according to Houston police.

Read more

Free tuition

Wikimedia University of Texas at Austin

UT-Austin will provide free tuition to undergrad students with family incomes below $65K

Seeking to make college more affordable, the University of Texas will use some of its oil money to dramatically expand the financial aid it offers to low- and middle-income undergraduates on its flagship Austin campus.

Read more

On this day

In 1877, the first Wimbledon tennis championship began with only men’s singles.

---------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.