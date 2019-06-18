News 2 Know: Former 'Mythbuster' builds real Iron Man suit, save money at restaurants and more

Good morning and happy Tuesday!
Weather
After a stellar Monday, the humidity and sticky weather is back, and it's here to stay. Afternoon temperatures will settle into the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 101 degrees. Check Britta's full forecast here.
Held without bond
Prosecutors: Man in wheelchair randomly shot man leaving gym with daughter
The man accused of shooting a man who was leaving a gym appeared before a judge for the first time on Tuesday.
Schlotzky's robbery
Customers scramble during armed robbery at Houston deli
A security guard strolling into a restaurant should ease concerns rather than raise them.
Mark your property
New technology helps stolen property get returned to rightful owners
A new product called Protech DNA uses spy technology and thousands of microscopic dots to mark your property. It finally gives police a chance to return stolen property to the rightful owners fast.
Don't fall for it
5 menu tricks restaurants use to get you to spend more money
Whether you're just going through a drive-thru or sitting down for a nice dinner, restaurant owners know how to get you to order certain items.
A real Iron Man
Former 'Mythbuster' builds his own bulletproof Iron Man suit
Former "Mythbuster" Adam Savage just made the case to replace Tony Stark with his own functional bulletproof, flying Iron Man suit.
On this day
On this day in 1928, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic.
