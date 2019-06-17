News 2 Know: Storms leave hundreds stranded at IAH, 25th anniversary of O.J. Simpson chase and more

Good Monday morning! Hope you had a great Father's Day weekend.

Today is National Eat Your Vegetables Day, so get in the spirit by opting for a healthier side.

Of course, if you would rather skip on the veggies and go straight for dessert, today is also National Apple Strudel Day and National Cherry Tart Day.

Weather

Heavy overnight storms left the area drenched for Monday's morning commute. A few showers lingered through the morning, but everything is expected to clear out by 10 a.m. and temperatures will settle into the upper 80s for today. See Britta's full forecast here.

Airport Mayhem

KPRC Hundreds and possibly thousands of frustrated travelers want answers after they were stranded at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to heavy overnight storms.

Excommunicated

HCSO Former Grace Family Church pastor, Stephen Bratton, has been charged in connection with sexually assaulting a child. He is accused of assaulting the family member from 2013 until 2018.

The former pastor at Grace Family Baptist Church posted bond after he was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Remembering Maleah Davis

Heavy rain didn't stop the community from gathering to honor and remember the life of Maleah Davis.

Unforgettable chase

Pool Photo/Getty Images O.J. Simpson talks with one of his defense attorneys on the first day of jury selection Oct. 9, 2001, at a Dade County courtroom in Miami, Florida, after he was accused of attacking a motorist.

June 17, 1994, was supposed to be a big sports night. Viewers around the nation settled in front of their TV screens to watch the New York Knicks take on the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Save on your wedding dress

KPRC Marry Go Round Bridal Boutique at 807 W Gray Street has been saving brides to be money for 13 years.

Marry Go Round Bridal Boutique at 807 W Gray Street has been saving brides-to-be money for 13 years. The little shop doesn't advertise, and you won't find it at bridal shows and fairs. It uses social media and word of mouth to attract new customers.

On this day

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Statue of Liberty in New York City

On this day in 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York, It was shipped in over 350 individual pieces.

----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com!

