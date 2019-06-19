News 2 Know: Josue Flores case, security guard charged in deadly shooting and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today is Juneteenth -- the anniversary of the day in 1865 when federal troops landed in Galveston with news that slaves had been freed two years earlier. There are a number of events happening to mark the anniversary, and we’ve put together a list of them here.

Let’s get your Wednesday started with a look at the forecast.

----------

Today’s weather

The heat and humidity continue. Look for partly cloudy skies today with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the triple digits. It’s possible that we’ll see a heat advisory issued for parts of the area. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Man re-arrested in Josue Flores slaying to appear in court

Andre Jackson, who was originally arrested and charged in connection with the 2016 stabbing death of 11-year-old Josue Flores and later released, was re-arrested Tuesday after being again charged with murder in connection with the case.

Jackson is scheduled to make his first appearance in court since his second arrest in the case Wednesday morning.

Read more

Security guard charged with murder in deadly laundromat shooting

KPRC2 The scene where a security guard shot a man to death in southeast Houston on June 18, 2019.

A security guard has been charged with murder after police said he shot a man to death outside a laundromat Tuesday night.

Police said the guard had previously encountered the homeless man who he had told to leave. The pair had a second encounter before Tuesday’s deadly shooting, police said.

Read more

Q&A: Plans for rerouting I-45 through downtown

It’s no secret, Houston has a traffic problem -- one the Texas Department of Transportation is trying to solve.

Texas Department of Public Transportation is hoping to eliminate congestion through the expansion of I-45 through the middle of the city, calling the project the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. But there are voices of opposition who say the billion dollar project is unnecessary.

Read more

Trump calls Democrats ‘radical’ during official kickoff of his 2020 campaign

CNN video

President Donald Trump formally kicked off his re-election bid Tuesday during a packed rally in Florida.

Trump complained he had been "under assault from the very first day" of his presidency by a "fake news media" and "illegal witch hunt" that had tried to keep him and his supporters down.

Read more

On this day

In 1991, Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar surrendered to police.

----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.