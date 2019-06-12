News 2 Know: Houston company tops Forbes list, DEA busts chop shop and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com!
Weather ⛅
It doesn't get much better than the weather this afternoon. The air was dry, we had mid to upper 80s temperatures and a little cloud cover. Check here for Justin's full forecast.
Best employers
Houston company ranks No. 1 in Forbes list of best employers in Texas
Forbes has released its first-ever list of America's Best Employers by State and nearly 200 companies were ranked among the best in Texas.
Chop shop
2 in custody after DEA investigation discovers chop shop in NE Houston
Two people are in custody Tuesday after a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation led authorities to two locations in northeast Houston.
No more class rankings
Why Friendswood HS decided to (mostly) do away with the class ranking system
Come the start of a new school year, class rankings will be a thing of the past for students enrolled at Friendswood High School.
Teachers get raise
Texas teachers to see average of $4K pay raise thanks to new law
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law teacher raises and a sweeping overhaul of how the state pays to educate more than 5 million students in public schools.
On this day
In 1993, "Jurassic Park", directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, opened. It went on to set a box office weekend record of $502 million.
