News 2 Know: Houston company tops Forbes list, DEA busts chop shop and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com!

Tuesday was also Call Your Doctor Day. 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ The day is meant to remind us all to make our health a priority. So, give your doctor a call today and schedule a checkup.

Let's get your day wrapped up with the top headlines.

-----------

Weather ⛅

It doesn't get much better than the weather this afternoon. The air was dry, we had mid to upper 80s temperatures and a little cloud cover. Check here for Justin's full forecast.

Best employers

KPRC

Forbes has released its first-ever list of America's Best Employers by State and nearly 200 companies were ranked among the best in Texas.

Read more

Chop shop

Two people are in custody Tuesday after a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation led authorities to two locations in northeast Houston.

Read more

No more class rankings

KPRC2

Come the start of a new school year, class rankings will be a thing of the past for students enrolled at Friendswood High School.

Read more

Teachers get raise

Shutterstock/CNN

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law teacher raises and a sweeping overhaul of how the state pays to educate more than 5 million students in public schools.

Read more

On this day

Universal Pictures 3. "Jurassic Park" (1993) $1.029 billion

In 1993, "Jurassic Park", directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, opened. It went on to set a box office weekend record of $502 million.

----------

That's all for today. We'll see you at Click2Houston.com on Wednesday!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.