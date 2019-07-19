News 2 Know: Horses killed in crash, man scales high-rise to escape fire and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Friday. It’s also the day 50 years ago that the Apollo 11 mission entered orbit of the moon. Within 24 hours, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin would descend to the surface and become the first people to walk on the moon.

If you missed our Apollo 11 anniversary special that aired Wednesday, you can watch it on-demand and get other great content about the mission at Click2Houston.com/Apollo.

Today’s weather

It’ll be another blazing hot day, with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index well over 100 degrees. There are slightly better chances for rain this weekend as a cold front approaches the region. Check Justin’s full forecast for all the details.

Drunken driver kills 3 horses when truck hits pole, deputies say

Three horses were killed Thursday when a driver who had been drinking slammed his pickup pulling a trailer into a light pole near Tomball, deputies said.

Firefighter treated after fire destroys million-dollar River Oaks home

A firefighter was taken to a hospital Thursday after a blaze swept through a million-dollar home in the River Oaks neighborhood.

Man scales 19-story high-rise to escape fire

A man scaled down several floors of the side of a 19-story high-rise building in Philadelphia to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.

Trump disavows ‘Send her back’ chant

Copyright 2019 CNN President Trump tries to distance himself from "send her back" rally chant.

President Donald Trump has chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd's cry after Republicans warned about political blowback from the angry scene.

Freebie Friday: Apollo anniversary events

KPRC

The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is Saturday, and there are plenty of events around Space City aimed at marking the historic Apollo 11 mission.

On this day

In 1913, Billboard publishes the earliest known 10-best songs list. “Malinda’s Wedding Day” tops the charts.

