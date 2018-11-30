News 2 Know: Man killed in Cypress, man had sex with Bellaire HS student and Buc-ee's new bathrooms

Happy Thursday!

On this day in 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated his hand-cranked phonograph for the first time. This invention led to the development of the record player.

Today's Weather

Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC A deputy stands outside a Cypress, Texas, home after a fatal shooting Nov. 29, 2018.

A man was killed Thursday during a break-in at a home in Cypress. Read more >

HCSO David Ziesmer is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 29, 2018.

A Houston man is accused of having sex with a girl he met in a world geography class while working as a student teacher at Bellaire High School. Read more >

KPRC Deputies investigate a crash that killed two people in the Cypress Station area of Harris County, Texas, on Nov. 29, 2018.

Two people were killed Thursday and a child was injured in a crash in north Harris County. Read more >

Texas News

Tooshlights/Buc-ee's A rendering of Tooshlights in use and the Buc-ee's logo.

Buc-ee's is taking its restrooms to another level with indicator lights to show people where to go to relieve themselves. Read more >

National News

Photo courtesy: NASA

America's next moon landing will be made by private companies -- not NASA. Read more >

