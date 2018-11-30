News

News 2 Know: Man killed in Cypress, man had sex with Bellaire HS student and Buc-ee's new bathrooms

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

Happy Thursday! 

On this day in 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated his hand-cranked phonograph for the first time. This invention led to the development of the record player.

Local News

Man shot to death during break-in at Cypress home, deputies say

KPRC

A deputy stands outside a Cypress, Texas, home after a fatal shooting Nov. 29, 2018.

A man was killed Thursday during a break-in at a home in Cypress. Read more >

Man had sex, lived with Bellaire HS student he met while student teaching, documents say

HCSO

David Ziesmer is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 29, 2018.

A Houston man is accused of having sex with a girl he met in a world geography class while working as a student teacher at Bellaire High School. Read more >

Crash kills 2, injures child in north Harris County

KPRC

Deputies investigate a crash that killed two people in the Cypress Station area of Harris County, Texas, on Nov. 29, 2018.

Two people were killed Thursday and a child was injured in a crash in north Harris County. Read more >

Texas News

Buc-ee's taking bathroom experience to new level with this tech

Tooshlights/Buc-ee's

A rendering of Tooshlights in use and the Buc-ee's logo.

Buc-ee's is taking its restrooms to another level with indicator lights to show people where to go to relieve themselves. Read more >

National News

Next US moon landing will be by private companies, not NASA

Photo courtesy: NASA

America's next moon landing will be made by private companies -- not NASA. Read more >

