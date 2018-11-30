News 2 Know: Man killed in Cypress, man had sex with Bellaire HS student and Buc-ee's new bathrooms

Happy Thursday!
On this day in 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated his hand-cranked phonograph for the first time. This invention led to the development of the record player.
Man shot to death during break-in at Cypress home, deputies say
A man was killed Thursday during a break-in at a home in Cypress. Read more >
Man had sex, lived with Bellaire HS student he met while student teaching, documents say
A Houston man is accused of having sex with a girl he met in a world geography class while working as a student teacher at Bellaire High School. Read more >
Crash kills 2, injures child in north Harris County
Two people were killed Thursday and a child was injured in a crash in north Harris County. Read more >
Buc-ee's taking bathroom experience to new level with this tech
Buc-ee's is taking its restrooms to another level with indicator lights to show people where to go to relieve themselves. Read more >
Next US moon landing will be by private companies, not NASA
America's next moon landing will be made by private companies -- not NASA. Read more >
