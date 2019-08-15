News 2 Know: HISD's TEA report deadline arrives, 12 new Texas laws and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Aug. 15.

We started off five degrees cooler than yesterday morning, and we’re expecting temps to remain below 100 degrees this afternoon. There’s a 30% chance of some scattered showers and storms this afternoon, as well. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

HISD’s deadline to respond to scathing TEA report is today

KPRC HISD TEA report.

The Texas Education Agency is expected to release the grades for every school and district in Texas Thursday, and among those is the Houston Independent School District.

The TEA’s accountability ratings are due out today. Check out a preview of what HISD is expecting from that report.

Houston wedding photographer accused of not delivering finished products

KPRC2 Noman Naeem

Houston wedding photographer Noman Naeem goes by many names online and is associated with a variety of companies. Over the years, dozens of women have accused him of wrongdoing.

12 new Texas laws going into effect Sept. 1

Many Texas laws are changing on Sept. 1 following 2019's legislative session. Here are some of the major laws that passed and what they mean for Texans.

Philadelphia shooting suspect in custody after hourslong standoff

Copyright 2019 CNN The neighborhood surrounding an hours-long standoff in Philadelphia waited anxiously as police negotiated a surrender by the suspect.

A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said.

On this day

In 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It would be released nationwide 10 days later.

